Two under arrest for neglect and abuse in Dubois County

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) Two people out of Jasper are in custody on neglect and abuse charges. 35-year-old Ronald Morgan Jr. and 23-year-old Lisa Speedy are accused of neglect of a dependent, leading to serious bodily harm.

On October 23rd, the Indiana Department of Child Services asked the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office to help with a possible abuse situation.

Police say an investigation shows a 3-year-old child had previous serious injuries that went unreported, including burns that are believed to have happened in July and a skull fracture and several bruises that happened sometime in October.

Ronald Morgan is also facing battery charges for his role in the child’s injuries.

(This story was originally published on October 30, 2020)

