TRAFFIC ALERT: Two upcoming road projects in Pike County start next week

PIKE CO., Ind (WEHT) There are two road construction projects set to begin next week in Pike County that might impact your commute.

Lane restrictions on SR 257 between Otwell and Velpen begin on Monday. One lane will be restricted between East Division and East CR 50 E while contractors install a culvert pipe liner. Work is expected to wrap up by the end of May, weather permitting.

Then, around April 29, contractors will begin lane closures in sections on SR 56 between SR 61 and Pike Central High, and SR257, south of Otwell. Crews will begin resurfacing work.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for a pavement resurface project on State Road 56. During the project, one 12-foot lane will be open at all times. Work is expected to wrap up by early August.

