Two-vehicle collision on US 231 in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) US 231 on Jasper’s southwest was the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday. Jasper Police say Jacee Justice, 20, of English failed to yield right-of-way in her Jeep Renegade as she exited a parking lot to head south.

She collided with a Jeep Compass driven by Elaine Cissell, 65, of Huntingburg, who was also heading south on US 231. The impact caused Cissell’s vehicle to go off-road into a parking lot and collide with a billboard. While both drivers were unhurt, a passenger in Cissell’s vehicle was injured and was treated at the scene.

Jacee Justice was cited for failure to yield with damage to her Jeep estimated to be as high as $2000. Elaine Cissell’s vehicle has been declared a total loss.