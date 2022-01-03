Two vehicles collide, one person is dead and the other refused medical care

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – According to Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, on the 2600 block of Highway 81 one died, and the other survived with no known injuries.

An unnamed woman from Owensboro, 61, while the other person, Brock A. Hopper, 34, of Mortons Gap, were the two involved in this accident. The woman’s car was attempting to make a left hand turn from the Daviess County Government Operations Building onto northbound 81 when she was struck by Hopper’s truck.

Hopper refused medical transport, and the woman’s name will be released once her family is notified. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.