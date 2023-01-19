PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday.

“We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle we have not recovered yet.”

Captain Wood says an officer patrolling the area of the dealership noticed two vehicles parked on the exit ramp of Highway 41.

“He was out driving around and just happened to see two vehicles over there,” says Captain Wood. “One was right behind the other and he went to check on it. That’s when, he got a little closer, they took off, so he kind of checked and followed to see what’s going on.”

That officer was able to process the license plate for one vehicle, which police say was stolen. That vehicle, likely a getaway car for the thieves, was involved in the pursuit, along with one of the two stolen dealership vehicles.

The pursuit ended in Vanderburgh County with the drivers of the getaway car and one of the dealership vehicles getting away. Officers were able to recover one of the two stolen cars. The general manager of the dealership tells Eyewitness News the individuals responsible for the theft were in the dealership earlier that day viewing the two vehicles later stolen. He believes the thieves may have copied key fobs before returning overnight to conduct the theft.

Captain Wood credits quick-thinking of his officers in recovering one of the vehicles.

“These officers were out doing their job patrolling really well, and they just happened to stumble on something that’s pretty big,” says Captain Wood.