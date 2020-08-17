Two victims in Ohio County fire are identified

OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says Jessica Morris, 38, and Douglas Witt III, 37, were pronounced dead on scene of an early Sunday morning fire. One juvenile was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

The fire happened around 12:40 a.m. Sunday at a home on Adaburg Tower Lane in Hartford. The person who called 911 said he was able to escape the fire through a window, but there were two people still trapped inside.

When fire crews arrived, they were able to break into the home through the back door and pull Morris from the home. Witt was later found inside by firefighters after the fire had been put out. Both were pronounced deceased by the Ohio County Coroner.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

