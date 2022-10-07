MOUNT CARMEL, Ill (WEHT) – Two Wabash Valley College employees are no longer working there following a Title IX investigation.

Officials say they received complaints in March from students which were sent to the Title IX office. Title IX is a federal civil rights law prohibiting sexual discrimination.

One employee resigned in late September, and another stepped down earlier this week after the college learned of a separate incident. College officials have declined further comment.

David Cosby, the father of a former athlete said “When you meet with them and they assure you that your daughter is in a safe place and will be taken care of, and you believe that statement only to find out it was all a lie, it’s very disappointing.” His daughter Sydni told us it’s made her question everything there.