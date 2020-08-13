Two Warrick County School Corporation students test positive for COVID-19

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Brad Schneider confirms two students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Schneider says the corporation has started its mitigation plan and is working to identify and notify potential close contacts. Anyone with contact with the students will have to quarantine for 14 days. Warrick County Schools returned to class Wednesday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: