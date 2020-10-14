Tyson Foods giving away thousands of pounds of frozen chicken to families in need

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Tyson Foods is giving away thousands of pounds of frozen chicken to families in need.

Starting at 9 on Wednesday morning, families can head to the Henderson County Fairgrounds, where Tyson will have a tractor trailer set up.

Each family will receive two bags of chicken, until supplies are gone.

This is a drive-thru event, and according to organizers, no more than two families can be represented per vehicle.

(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)

