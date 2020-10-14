Tyson Foods giving away thousands of pounds of frozen chicken to families in need

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Tyson Foods is giving away thousands of pounds of frozen chicken to families in need.
Starting at 9 on Wednesday morning, families can head to the Henderson County Fairgrounds, where Tyson will have a tractor trailer set up.
Each family will receive two bags of chicken, until supplies are gone.
This is a drive-thru event, and according to organizers, no more than two families can be represented per vehicle.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 14, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Fighting in swing states, Trump also forced to play defense
- NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans
- Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators’ final questions
- Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
- Germany agrees $662 million to aid Holocaust survivors