Tyson Foods is cutting 200 jobs

ROBARDS, Ky (WEHT) – One of Henderson County’s largest employers is reducing its workforce.

Tyson Foods will cut 200 jobs at its Robards, Kentucky facility. Some of those layoffs will begin as early as next week. Tyson says the reason for the workforce reduction is because the company is changing its product mix coming from the plant to meet consumer demands. The plant will move away from frozen products and more toward fully prepared foods.

The shift will mean changes in production, including additional automation.