ROBARDS, Ky. (WEHT) – A rideshare program is now available for local Tyson employees.

Tyson Foods says the Commute with Enterprise program is helping employees with transportation, and it’s a low-cost way to commute to work. Tyson Foods says that nine vans are running in the Robards area at this time.

Tyson Foods says that since joining the program, participants have spoke of many benefits that range from increased personal time, decreased stress and wear on personal vehicles, cost savings with higher gas prices, and supporting a more environmentally friendly option to get to and from work. Tyson foods says average costs for a ridesharing person range between $15 to $25 per week.

