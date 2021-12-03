“U-Can Help Drive” happening Friday evening

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) The Salvation Army is holding its “U-Can Help Drive” Friday evening. They are asking for new toys, non-perishable food items and money donations.

Donations may be dropped off at the Princeton Fifth Third Bank from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will be available to help with donations if needed. If you bring your kids, they can get their picture taken with Santa, one of his elves, or even the Grinch.

All of the donations will be given to those in need locally. These donations will help with meals, utilities, after school activities and many other things.