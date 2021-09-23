U.E. holds full-tuition drawing for vaccinated Latino students

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville is holding a lottery to encourage the Latino population in the Tri-State to get vaccinated.

Any Latino high school student who receives both doses of the vaccine will be entered to win a four-year, full-tuition scholarship from the University of Evansville. The idea for the lottery was created by students at the university.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Evansville will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on September 26 from 1:30 – 4 p.m. A second dose will be available on October 17 from 1:30 – 4 p.m.