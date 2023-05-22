HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Portions of U.S. 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at U.S. 41 will be temporarily shut down by Indiana State Police on Tuesday while hundreds of motorcyclists stop at Flying J Travel Center at U.S. 41 and Warrenton Road.

The motorcyclists are traveling from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial for this year’s Run for the Wall. The group left California on May 17 and they are expected to arrive in Washington D.C. on May 27.

The group is expected to arrive at the Flying J Travel Center at approximately 2:15 p.m. for a gas stop and brief break before continuing east on I-64 to Corydon at approximately 3 p.m.. ISP says individuals planning to show their support are encouraged to find a safe place off the roadway, as parking along I-64 is prohibited.

Indiana State Police list the following approximate times for the closures:

2:15 p.m. U.S. 41 northbound will be closed just south of I-64 while motorcyclists exit I-64 east to U.S. 41 north. U.S. 41 southbound lanes will be closed at Warrenton Road while motorcyclists turn west onto Warrenton Road to Flying J Travel Center.

3:00 p.m. U.S. 41 southbound lanes at Warrenton Road will be closed while motorcyclists exit Flying J Travel Center. I-64 east just west of U.S. 41 will be closed while motorcyclists enter I-64 east from U.S. 41S.



For more information about the trip, click here.