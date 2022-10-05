KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have recently released a statement on the camper found in the Ohio River earlier this year.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the following statement:

Following a Notice of Violation (NOV) issued by the Corps on July 28, 2022, the alleged violator failed to comply with the requirements of the NOV, which resulted in Uniontown water rescue and Henderson City/County water rescue removing the camper from the river to eliminate the risk to safe navigation and public safety. Subsequently, a Cease and Desist Order (C&D) was issued on August 4, 2022. The C&D provided an opportunity for the alleged violator to engage with the Corps in order to provide a response to the allegations, to comply with the C&D terms, and to provide any additional information concerning the circumstances and history surrounding this unauthorized activity. The order stated that the violator had 15 days to comply with the C&D order. No response was received and the C&D order sent via certified mail was returned as unclaimed. The Louisville District Regulatory Division is coordinating with our Operations Division and Office of Counsel to determine the best path forward to prevent future activities of a similar nature from degrading navigational safety in the Ohio River. Spokesperson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Officials hope there won’t be another mysterious camper on the Ohio River.