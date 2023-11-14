HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – With the House passing Speaker Mike Johnson’s stopgap spending bill, two Tri-State lawmakers are speaking out about their decisions in Tuesday’s vote.

U.S. Representative Dr. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) voted to pass House Resolution 6363. “It is imperative that House Republicans are in the best position to negotiate and fight for conservative wins as we work to finalize this year’s appropriations bills – and passing this short-term funding bill will help put us in just that position.

“Speaker Johnson’s short-term funding bill…will keep the federal government open, ensure the brave men and women overseas are paid, extend the 2018 Farm Bill, and prevent another end-of-year omnibus that is loaded with Washington special interests,” says Dr. Bucshon. “Without the threat of a government shutdown during the holidays looming over our heads, House Republicans will have the opportunity we need to finish this year’s appropriations bills through regular order and use the process to rein in wasteful Washington spending and achieve other conservative policy goals.”

U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-IL) voted against the continuing resolution. “At a time when American families are fighting to make ends meet, I can’t justify voting for the status quo on government spending,” he says. “We need to get serious about cutting wasteful spending and dedicate those precious resources to securing the border. If that doesn’t happen, then I won’t hesitate to stand up to either party in Washington to do what’s right for Southern Illinois.”

The Tri-State’s two Kentucky Representatives, Brett Guthrie and James Comer, voted in favor of the resolution.