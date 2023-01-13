PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Todd Young will be in the Tri-State today to attend a roundtable discussion with the Gibson County Chamber in Princeton, where he will provide updates on several issues facing Hoosiers. The event is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. at Dick Clark’s Family Restaurant on Prince Street.

Before he makes makes his appearance at the discussion, Senator Young will visit Eyewitness News for an interview on Daybreak Extra. That interview will be available live on the CW 7 beginning at 8 a.m., or online here at TristateHomepage.com.