U.S. Senator Todd Young speaks in support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 25: Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) questions witnesses during a committee hearing about Libya in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Senators heard testimony from country specialists about the thousands of small and large factions that splinter politics and […]

WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) spoke on the Senate floor in support of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Monday morning ahead the Supreme Court confirmation vote.

In his statement, he said Judge Barrett is a respected federal judge who has more than proven her qualifications for the job. He also called her a role model for young women everywhere.

Senator Young’s full remarks as prepared for delivery:

One month ago, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was selected by President Donald Trump to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, filling the vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Since then, Judge Barrett has more than proven her qualifications for the job.

A respected federal judge, educator, and public servant, Judge Barrett has conducted herself throughout this process with poise and integrity.

She has demonstrated her intellect, legal acumen, and commitment to the Constitution.

She is clearly a brilliant jurist who interprets the Constitution as written and carefully weighs the facts of a given case.

Despite Senate Democrats’ repeated attempt to drag her into the political fray, Judge Barrett has proven that she will make her decisions based on the law rather than politics.

When I met with Judge Barrett earlier this month, I was assured that she would be guided by the law and precedents, and be faithful to the Constitution.

As Judge Barrett herself has said: ‘A judge is obligated to apply the law as it is and not as she wishes it would be. She is obliged to follow the law even when her personal preferences cut the other way or when she will experience great public criticism for doing so.’

As a fellow Hoosier, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Judge Barrett and her family over the last several years, since she was nominated to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. When I met the then-Notre Dame Law School professor, it was abundantly clear that she was a star. My colleague at the time, former Democratic Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly, agreed.

A brilliant legal scholar, Judge Barrett was, and is, held in the highest regard by her peers in the legal world. Judge Barrett’s qualifications outshone personal attacks and religious bigotry, and she was confirmed by a bipartisan majority to the U.S Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

As a judge, she has more than proven her legal credentials. She has heard more than 600 cases and authored nearly 100 opinions. And I should note she is the first woman from Indiana ever to serve on that esteemed court.

As I said when I introduced Judge Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month, I was proud to cast my vote for Judge Barrett in 2017, and I look forward to doing so again for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Three years ago, I did not hear a single credible criticism of Judge Barrett based on her legal qualifications. I have not heard one at any time throughout this confirmation process either.

Democrats have tried to make this process about anything other than Judge Barrett’s qualifications. And they have made threats about what the consequences will be if we move forward.

First, they have threatened to pack the Supreme Court if we confirm this nominee. But, we all know they were talking about doing this long before Justice Ginsburg’s passing. My colleague from California, Senator Harris, said ‘We are on the verge of a crisis of confidence in the Supreme Court…and everything is on the table.’ That’s a quote from March.

Senator Harris isn’t alone. She just happens to be the most prominent. According to the Washington Post, 11 Democratic presidential candidates – five of whom were sitting Senators – said they were in favor of, or open to, packing the court.

Second, they have threatened to eliminate the legislative filibuster if we confirm this nominee. But, they wanted to get rid of the 60 vote threshold long before this vacancy on the Supreme Court. Again, Senator Harris’s own words: ‘I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal.’ That was in September…of 2019. Eighteen Democrats who ran for President supported that move, including six sitting senators and two governors now running for Senate.

Third, they have threatened to add states to the Union if we confirm this nominee. But that’s been on the far-left wish list for years.

These idle threats are not going to stop us from carrying out the will of the American people and confirming Judge Barrett.

When we do confirm Judge Barrett this week, she will be the fifth woman, and the first mother of school-aged children, to serve as a Supreme Court Justice. She will also be the only current Justice to have received a law degree from an esteemed law school other than Harvard or Yale.

Hoosiers are extremely proud of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the trail she has blazed for others. She is a role model for young women everywhere, including my young daughters.

I am incredibly proud that our next Supreme Court Justice will hail from America’s Heartland and the great state of Indiana.

I urge my colleagues to come together and carry out the will of the American people by swiftly voting to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court of the United States.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 26, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: