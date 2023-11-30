VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Discussions continue during another private meeting session in Vanderburgh County between the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and employees from Toyota Indiana in Princeton. This follows a nationwide push from the UAW to target non-unionized auto facilities, which has drawn interest from the Princeton facility as well as Toyota in Georgetown, Kentucky. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he is a pro-union governor, but he stopped short of saying workers should join the union.

“Toyota is also a very important employer here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” says Beshear, “and they recently made some very significant commitments. This will ultimately be decided if it reaches a vote by the workers within the facility and they ought to have the right to make that decision about how all of these go.”

Toyota recently announced a wage increase for some of their employees, a move the UAW says was meant to disrupt their unionizing efforts.

“I do want to compliment Toyota for having a very attractive wage benefit package,” says Beshear, “but certainly know that the UAW is out there committed to their members and their one goal is to make a better life for our autoworkers.”

There is no word on the status of these discussions. A representative from the UAW at the November 30 meeting in Vanderburgh County says meetings will continue as long as workers show an interest.