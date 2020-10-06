Uber expands services to 39 Illinois counties

ILLINOIS (WEHT) Uber says they are expanding their services in Illinois to an additional 39 counties throughout the state, covering much of northwest and southern Illinois.

The southern counties include the Tri-State’s own Edwards, White, Wayne, and Wabash counties, just to name a few.

Uber says they are thrilled to be able to expand their services for residents throughout the state who are in need of additional transportation services.

These are all the Illinois counties Uber now services:

Bureau

Carroll

Fulton

Hancock

Henderson

Jo Daviess

Knox

Lee

Marshall

McDonough

Putnam

Stark

Warren

Whiteside

Alexander

Bond

Clay

Clinton

Crawford

Edwards

Effingham

Fayette

Gallatin

Hardin

Jasper

Jefferson

Johnson

Lawrence

Marion

Massac

Pope

Pulaski

Randolph

Richland

Union

Wabash

Washington

Wayne

White

Residents interested in driving for Uber can sign up here.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

