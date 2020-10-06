Uber expands services to 39 Illinois counties

ILLINOIS (WEHT) Uber says they are expanding their services in Illinois to an additional 39 counties throughout the state, covering much of northwest and southern Illinois.
The southern counties include the Tri-State’s own Edwards, White, Wayne, and Wabash counties, just to name a few.
Uber says they are thrilled to be able to expand their services for residents throughout the state who are in need of additional transportation services.
These are all the Illinois counties Uber now services:
- Bureau
- Carroll
- Fulton
- Hancock
- Henderson
- Jo Daviess
- Knox
- Lee
- Marshall
- McDonough
- Putnam
- Stark
- Warren
- Whiteside
- Alexander
- Bond
- Clay
- Clinton
- Crawford
- Edwards
- Effingham
- Fayette
- Gallatin
- Hardin
- Jasper
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Lawrence
- Marion
- Massac
- Pope
- Pulaski
- Randolph
- Richland
- Union
- Wabash
- Washington
- Wayne
- White
Residents interested in driving for Uber can sign up here.
