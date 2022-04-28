UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted search warrants and arrests at both people’s residences on April 27.

UCSO says Nick Creighton is currently charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, 1st degree, 2nd offense (> or = 2gms).

Trafficking in Marijuana (8oz to <5lbs) 2nd Offense.

UCSO says Aaron Tate is currently charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine 1st degree, 2nd offense (> or =2gms).

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Possession of Marijuana.

Law enforcement officials say that both men are awaiting federal charges from the DEA for Trafficking in Methamphetamine.