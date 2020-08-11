UE alum, NY fire official to be keynote speaker at chamber annual meeting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A top New York City fire official and University of Evansville alum will speak at the Southwest Indiana Chamber’s annual meeting and dinner September 24.

Battalion chief David Morkal is a 30 year veteran with the New York Fire Department.

He was promoted to lieutenant the week after the September 11 attacks.

“I was most interested in the fact that he was active and actually began rising in the ranks in the fire department right after 9/11. So, we thought what a great set of stories he’ll have to tell us about how the fire department learned and responded and changed in the course of the 9/11 circumstances in New York City,” Tara Barney, chamber president and CEO, said.

The meeting will be at Ford Center both in person and via live stream.

