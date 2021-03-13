UE alumni join school leaders in realignment plan forum

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – UE alumni joined school leaders for a forum following the Board of Directors’ approval of the new realignment plan.

President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz says he hopes people see how the plan has evolved. The new plan eliminates fewer positions and majors.

The forum allowed alumni to ask questions and get answers about what has happened since the first draft plan was announced.

Pietruszkiewicz says the plan allows for the ability for UE to grow in the future.

