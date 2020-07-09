UE announces benefits for students to ease financial burden

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville has announced reductions and benefits to ease students’ financial burden during COVID-19.

In light of the financial challenges due to COVID-19, graduate students who are seeking a second undergraduate degree will have are reduced tuition rates.

Additionally, transfer students will receive free housing for the Fall 2020 semester. This option is only available to new transfer students who are not already receiving full-tuition scholarships or benefits. Current students are not eligible for this housing benefit.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

