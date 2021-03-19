UE announces return to regular operations for fall 2021 semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville plans on returning to normal in-person operations for the 2021 fall semester, but online and hybrid courses will still be offered.

UE will continue to follow CDC guidelines, and some health and safety precautions may be in place for the campus. UE acknowledges the possibility that external conditions could change these plans.

The fall semester will follow a normal class schedule and is slated to begin August 25.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)