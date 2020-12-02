UE approves changes to give faculty an enhanced role in the Board of Trustees

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Evansville has approved bylaw changes that will provide the faculty an enhanced role in Board of Trustee activities.

The move is in response to a no-confidence measure that passed in the faulty senate in October against UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz. That vote came after the announcement that the university will reduce staff and change the school’s programs.

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously in October to offer a proposal that will appoint a non-voting faculty representative to eight standing committees of the board. These representatives are in addition to the current faculty observer position who attends meetings of the Board of Trustees.

The proposal required two-thirds approval by a vote of faculty members. The proposal passed by a vote of 75 to 23 with 5 abstentions, surpassing the required two-thirds approval.

The standing committees that will include faculty representation are Academic Affairs, Athletics, Diversity, Enrollment and Marketing, Institutional Advancement, International Engagement, Investment, and Student Affairs.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: