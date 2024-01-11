HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville baseball player who was arrested and charged with rape on Wednesday has now been released on bond.

Court documents show Willard Peterson, 20, was released on bond. Records also show Peterson’s bond was lowered to $7,500. As part of his release, Peterson was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

Peterson is accused of raping a woman at his on-campus apartment last year. University officials said they were unable to comment on Peterson’s status at the school.

Peterson’s next court appearance is scheduled for February 22.