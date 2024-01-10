HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A sophomore baseball player at the University of Evansville was arrested and charged with rape on Wednesday.

Willard Peterson, 20, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two charges of rape and one charge of sexual battery. Peterson is listed on the UE’s website as the left-handed pitcher for the Aces baseball team.

Will Peterson (Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

According to an affidavit, police were informed of the incident on November 12, 2023. The victim told authorities she and a friend attended a party at an off-campus baseball house at the University of Evansville the previous night.

Peterson allegedly offered to take the victim home after learning she was intoxicated. However, the affidavit says Willard took the victim to his apartment, and sexually assaulted the victim despite saying she did not want to have sexual contact.

Police say Willard initially denied going home with anyone, but then said she was in his room, but only for 20 minutes before her friend picked her up. When asked if his DNA would have been found from a medical examination of the victim, he said “it could be.” Police say Willard then admitted to having sexual contact with the victim.

The University of Evansville released the following statement:

The University of Evansville has learned that a student was arrested on January 10 by the Evansville Police Department for rape charges.

The University takes any allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and is cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation. UE Athletics remain committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability, and to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all members of our community.

Our expectations for all students, including student-athletes, are made clear in UE’s Code of Conduct. University of Evansville

This is a developing story.