UE celebrates 2021 commencement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Class of 2021 at UE are officially University of Evansville alumni.

The school held spring commencement at Ford Center Saturday.

Some graduates told Eyewitness News they’re excited for their next chapter and what the future holds.

“It feels amazing. It feels like a huge weight has been lifted, and I can finally really gotten an experience the world,” said Skylar Crystal, a business administration major.

Amanda Cowan, a theatre performance major, was also excited for the ceremony.

“I didn’t think a couple months ago that I’d be going in person graduation or walking. So it’s really great that I actually get to do something to really commemorate graduating today,” she said.

The Class of 2020 graduated Friday.

(This story was originally published May 8, 2021)