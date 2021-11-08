UE celebrates first-gen students

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville celebrated students who are the first from their family to attend college as part of a national day of recognition for first-gen students each year.

The day of awareness was made to give hope to students who are looking to get a higher education. Officials at UE say their campus wants to do its part to make first-gen students feel welcome and support them as they adjust to college life.

UE also offers a special class for first-gen students that can help them make the most of their education and find opportunities for the future.