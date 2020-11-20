UE faculty welcome student support for ‘Save UE’ campaign

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) After casting a no-confidence vote for their university president, faculty at University of Evansville are thanking students for their support.

The UE Student Government Association recently passed a resolution, supporting the Save UE campaign, which was created by faculty members to voice their concerns about possible cuts to staff and funding. The faculty released a statement, thanking the organization for the resolution.

“We, the faculty, thank the SGA for its considered and purposeful resolution. The student body has an important role to play within the shared governance structure of the university and we are grateful to the SGA for providing the students with a powerful collective voice,” the statement read.

The last few months at University of Evansville have been tumultuous. In October, the University of Evansville Faculty Senate passed a no-confidence measure against UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz by a 13-2 vote, which came after the announcement that the university will reduce staff and change the school’s programs.

Prior to the no confidence vote, several UE professors and instructors created a “Save UE” campaign to voice their concerns about the possible funding and staff cuts. More than 1,000 students and faculty members have since joined.

Despite the no confidence vote, the University of Evansville board have stated it supports Pietruszkiewicz.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

