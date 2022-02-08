EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville announced Tuesday they received a generous donation of $1.9 million dollars from the Nancy Shepard Estate. School officials say funds are going towards three separate areas of the UE Music Conservatory.

Nancy Shepard attended Evansville College for elementary education. Halfway through college, she decided to change her major. In 1968, she graduated with a Bachelor of Music Education. After marrying her husband, Wesley, she earned a Master of Arts in 1971. She would spend the next three decades of her career as a band director for schools, instilling a love of music in thousands of students.

“Our Music Conservatory is tremendously grateful for the generosity of Nancy Shepard and her passion for music that will benefit our students for years to come,” said Ken Steinsultz, co-director of the UE Music Conservatory and director of bands. “We are equipping music educators of the future who will carry on Nancy’s legacy and help generations of students, just as she did in her own career.”

The University of Evansville says the gift will fund the Nancy L. Shepard Endowed Scholarship for Wind and Percussion Students, the O. Wesley Shepard Memorial Scholarship and the Nancy L. and O. Wesley Shepard Endowed Guest Artist Series.