EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) is turning to one of the top search firms in the sports industry to help its search for a new athletic director. TurnkeyZRG has been hired by the university.

TurnkeyZRG is led by managing director Chad Chatlos. He specializes in senior executive searches across the sports industry with a focus on senior leadership roles in the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics.

UE has formed a diverse, nine-person advisory committee that includes current and former student-athletes, faculty, coaches, administrators and trustees. UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz and the advisory committee will work with TurnkeyZRG.

“I am confident that this advisory committee will assist in attracting an impressive pool of candidates who will focus on the student-athlete experience in competition and in the classroom, who will engage our campus, our friends, our fan base, and our community, who will build strong competitive programs, and who will support our coaches and athletics staff who build competitive skills and serve as mentors for future leaders,” said Pietruszkiewicz.