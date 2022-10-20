EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville Department of Art and Clay Club is hosting the annual Chili Bowl Sale on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event is located at the East Terrace Lawn, next to Ridgway University Center off Walnut Street. Customers can buy a one-of-a-kind ceramic bowl for $10 with the option of filling it with chili provided by Chartwells, UE’s dining services provider. To go containers are also available, as well as larger bowls ranging from $15 to $100.

“A lot of hours went into creating these unique ceramic bowls,” said Todd Matteson, chair of the Department of Art and Clay Club advisor. “The artists dedicated a lot of energy and hard work. I feel blessed to have such a wonderful group to work with on supporting such a great cause.”

The bowls are made by members of the Clay Club as well as UE faculty and alumni and members of the Evansville community. Officials say proceeds will go toward the Clay Club to fund conferences, visiting artists, and studio and gallery visits and a portion of the proceeds will also be donated to a local food pantry to assist with fighting hunger.