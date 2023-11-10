HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The University of Evansville’s Department of History, Politics and Social Change will host Dr. Fredrik Logevall for the 21st annual Thomas C. Fiddick Memorial Lecture held in Eykamp Hall at 7:00 p.m. on November 10.

Dr. Fredrik Logevall is the Laurence D. Belfer Professor of International Affairs and Professor of History at Harvard University, and a specialist in U.S. Politics and foreign policy. Logevall won the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for History for his book, Embers of War: The Fall of an Empire and the Making of America’s Vietnam. His most recent book, JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1956, was a New York Times Notable book of the Year in 2020.

“Professor Logevall is one of the world’s leading historians on John F. Kennedy and it is an enormous privilege to bring him to the University of Evansville to deliver the 2023 Fiddick Lecture and interact with students in class,” said Dr. James MacLeod, UE professor of history and director of the Fiddick Memorial Lecture Series. “Give the fact that the lecture will mark 60 years since JFK’s untimely death, and Tom Fiddick’s lifelong interest in the study of Kennedy, this lecture topic is particularly appropriate.”

The lecture is free and open to the public, and the University of Evansville encourages all who are interested to attend.