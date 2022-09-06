EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) will launch a four-year Bachelor of Science in construction management degree.

A news release from UE says a construction manager is responsible for the planning, coordination, budgeting, and supervision of an array of construction projects. The job not only includes in-office administrative duties but also onsite work, monitoring projects and making crucial decisions for both the team and the project.

UE officials say this field continues to grow within the tri-state and throughout the country. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, construction management jobs are projected to grow by eleven percent between 2020 and 2030, faster than the average for other jobs.

UE officials say over the course of four years, the construction management program at UE will place heavy emphasis on technical and managerial skills. Students will learn design and planning concepts as well as construction methods, equipment, and codes. As safety is a major factor in construction, an upper-level course will focus on safety management methodology and OSHA compliance.

To learn more about the University of Evansville’s construction management program and apply, please visit this website.