UE makes top 20 in nation for student engagement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville made the top 20 list in student engagement, according to the Wall Street Journal.

UE placed 16th in the nation among 4,000 four-year colleges in the US.

“At the University of Evansville, we strive to offer a welcoming and active campus environment that serves as a home for our students,” says president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz. “Here, they can find a supportive network of faculty, administrators, and fellow students that shapes their college experience and prepares them for future success.”

Recently, UE was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the fourth Best College in the Midwest, moving up two spots from the previous year. The university also received rankings for school value, veteran support and international student representation.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 24, 2020)