UE moving into Stage 3 reopening next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Evansville announced it will move into Stage 3 of reopening beginning June 22.
In Stage 3:
- The campus will be open for prospective student visits with safety guidelines in place
- Athletics will begin voluntary workouts with limited access and implement social distancing guidelines
- Carson Center will open athletic ticket sales and include safety measures and protection for employees and visitors
You can see UE’s full reopening plan here.
(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)
