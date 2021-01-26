UE nursing grads achieve 100 percent first-time pass rate on licensure exam

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The class of 2020 graduates of the University of Evansville’s Dunigan Family School of Nursing achieved a 100 percent first-time pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination. The national average for the first-time pass rate was 87.5 percent in 2020.

Senior-level nursing students were halfway through their final semester when the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the United States. Despite the sudden change in learning formats and clinical rotations, school officials say the students adapted quickly.

School officials say all 2020 graduates are now working as nurses in the healthcare field, and many are working with COVID-19 patients.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)