UE offering rapid-result testing to students returning home

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Evansville will offer students free rapid-result COVID-19 tests beginning Monday. These tests are less invasive, and the results are available within 15-30 minutes.

Testing will be offered on-campus Monday through Wednesday to students who are planning to return home for Thanksgiving Break. For those who will remain on campus until the end of the semester, testing will be made available in mid-December.

Students who test positive will need to confirm the result at a local medical facility and should self-isolate when returning home.

Students can register for an appointment on UE’s website.

(This story was originally published on November 20, 2020)

