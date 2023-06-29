HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Following a ruling from the Supreme Court limiting the use of race as a factor in college admissions, University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz issued a statement saying they remain firmly committed to diversifying their student body in accordance with the decisions.
Pietruszkiewicz also says resources will be available for those who wish to take advantage of them through the university’s Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. You can read the president’s full statement below:
Today’s Supreme Court decisions in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina have not changed the University of Evansville’s commitment to our mission: to empower students to think critically, act bravely, serve responsibly, and live meaningfully in a changing world. That requires diversity of experiences, viewpoints, and opinions in our classrooms and on our campus and remains firmly committed to building on our recent progress in diversifying our student body in accordance with these decisions. We will continue to monitor developments in this area and adjust as necessary to ensure that our policies and practices remain fair, legal and in line with the values of our institution.
We will continue to work tirelessly to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone can feel valued and supported. In addition, resources are available for those who wish to take advantage of them through the University’s Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
Thank you for your continued dedication to our shared commitment of creating a better, more just, and inclusive world.University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz