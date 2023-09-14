HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The American Hospital Association says a shortage of health care workers will grow to a lack of hundreds of thousands of doctors and nurses over the next decade. To address this need, The University of Evansville is offering a new doctorate degree in health professions education.

Dr. Kyle Matsel of the University of Evansville Joined Shelley Kirk in the study to discuss the new doctorate program. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

For more information about the program, visit the university’s website.