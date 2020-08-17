UE professor named Phi Kappa Phi President

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Dr. Lora Becker, a psychology professor and president of the neuroscience program at the University of Evansville was elected to serve as the president-elect of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society.

Serving in this society has given me a deep understanding of how Phi Kappa Phi promotes academic excellence and provides service to others Dr. Lora Becker

Becker will serve on the 12-person board of directors and while her term runs until 2022, the election means a six year commitment as president and past-president. Voting took place electronically after the in-person convention was canceled.

Becker became president of the Phi Kappa Phi chapter at the University of Evansville just a year after gaining membership in 2014. She’s also served as the chair of the biennial convention credentials committee and the national bylaws committee.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

