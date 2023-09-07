HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Evansville receved approval from the Higher Learning Commission to launch a Ph.D. in Health Professions Education. Officials say this will be an avenue to help clinicians develop skills necessary to be effective educators who contribute to interdisciplinary research across the healthcare sector.

According to a release, the program encompasses 44 credit hours and will be delivered in an online format with optional in-person meetings. The curriculum will allow students to complete coursework within eight semesters with the option of either in-person or remote access.

“This is truly a pioneering program in the Tri-State region, and we believe this doctorate degree will play a pivotal role in addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals across disciplines while empowering clinicians to become effective educators and valuable contributors to research,” said Bethany Huebner, Associate Professor of Physical Therapy and PhD in Health Professions Education. “We remain dedicated to meeting the needs of healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.”

For more information about the program, visit UE’s website here.