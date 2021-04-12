UE receives $1.5M gift from Koch Foundation for psychology program

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville announced Monday a $1.5 million gift from the Koch Foundation that will support the development of a new Doctorate of Psychology in Clinical Psychology program. This new opportunity will allow for providers in the region to diagnose and treat conditions associated with the brain, behaviors, and mental health.

The most recent Community Health Needs Assessment identified mental health as a top priority for Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Before COVID-19, studies estimated that one out of five people will be diagnosed with a mental health condition at some point in life. Recent data now suggests that a third of COVID-19 survivors are suffering with mental health issues, including anxiety and mood disorders. Through the PsyD program at UE, officials hope to place trained and licensed mental health providers in the community.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)