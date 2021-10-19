UE receives $3.6 million gift to support nursing students

EVANSVILE, Ind. (WEHT) – The John B. Lucille S. Kelley Trust gifted the University of Evansville $3.6 million Tuesday. Those funds will be used to grow and support the Lucy Kelly Nursing Scholarship. UE says that scholarship helps Dunigan Family School of Nursing students who posses strong academic abilities and need financial assistance.

“We are tremendously grateful for the Kellys’ generosity and foresight in developing a philanthropic plan that will both make the UE Nursing degree more accessible to students and expand the pipeline of professionals in this critical need field,” said Abigail Werling, Vice President for University Advancement at UE. “Mrs. Kelly was very proud of her UE degree, and today, we are proud of the Kellys’ decision to invest in the University of Evansville’s future with such a beautiful gift of scholarship.”

Any students interested in pursuing a nursing degree at the University of Evansville can apply for free here.