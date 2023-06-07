HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Evansville’s School of Education obtained approval from the Indiana Department of Education to introduce an Elementary Transition to Teaching program.

According to a release from the University of Evansville, the elementary and secondary Transition to Teaching programs target individuals with undergraduate degrees who are seeking their teaching license in Indiana. Officials say students enrolled in the programs meet the coursework requirements for an initial Indiana educators license.

The university’s Elementary Program includes 24 credit hours and can be completed within one calendar year. The secondary program requires 18 credit hours and can also be completed in one calendar year. Both programs include a minimum of 600 hours of clinical experience in area classrooms.