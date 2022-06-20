EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville (UE) says it was recently named to the 2022 Transfer Honor Roll by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) for its commitment to dynamic pathways and support for transfer students.

“At our University, we have always strived to foster a welcoming environment for transfer students and to make the process as seamless as possible,” said Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, president of UE. “This recognition speaks to the excellence of our staff, administrators, and faculty who help transfer students every step of the way towards a degree.”

UE says the Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong, successful transfer pathways for community college transfer students. UE says analyses and data came from the National Student Clearinghouse as well as PTK Connect. It is determined by 40 key metrics related to transfer student support and success, including:

college cost

financial aid

campus life

admission practices

bachelor’s degree completion

UE says it was included in the Transfer Honor Roll because of its transfer student outcomes. For transfer students, UE accepts an average of 95 percent of credits from other institutions, and 100 percent of transfer students receive financial aid consisting of scholarships and/or need-based grants. The averages among the Honor Roll for merit-based financial aid and need-based financial aid were just 68 percent and 59 percent, respectively.

UE says of the 700 colleges and universities across the nation that were considered, it was one of just 171 that made the Transfer Honor Roll.