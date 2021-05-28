UE says fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks, or social distance

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Evansville is updating their COVID guidelines. The university now says beginning immediately, fully vaccinated people will not be required to wear masks on campus or practice social distancing. This includes indoor and outdoor spaces.

There are no capacity restrictions in outdoor venues and indoor venues are currently limited to 50%. Those who have been fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing masks if they are more comfortable doing so.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated or have not yet achieved two weeks since the second dose of Pfizer/Moderna or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson are not considered vaccinated under CDC guidance and should still wear a mask while on campus and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others whenever possible.

Individual events or programs held on campus may continue to implement additional safety protocols according to their specific safety needs.

UE encourages anyone age 12 or older who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine to schedule a vaccine appointment.