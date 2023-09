HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials say the University of Evansville has seen a 23% growth in new freshmen over the previous year. The growth at the university is credited in part to scholarships being offered.

Brandon Bartlett sat down with UE Director of Admissions Kenton Hargis on Eyewitness News First at Four to discuss the increase in enrollment. You can view their full interview in the video player above.